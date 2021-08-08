Shout out to all of Arizona's medalists!

Arizona's athletes showed out at the Tokyo Olympics and we couldn't be more proud!

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's Olympic athletes did not come home from Tokyo empty-handed!

We've been tracking those stellar gold, silver and bronze medal performances.

Our athletes gave everything and then some to make history during the action-packed summer games.

Jagger Eaton: Skateboarding

Mesa's own, Jagger Eaton brought home a bronze medal in the street skateboarding event. His performance shed light on the sport itself in its debut.

"The village, the spirit, there's no contest like the Olympic Games," he said.

MyKayla Skinner: Gymnastics

Winning silver in the games was Gilbert native MyKayla Skinner. She achieved her Olympic dream, earning a silver medal in the vault after stepping in for Simone Biles.

"It was hard going into training over the next couple of days because I was really tired, I had a lot of aches and pains. But Simone really came and helped get me through it every step of the way and was cheering me on through it all," Skinner said.

Jade Carey: Gymnastics

Phoenix's Jade Carey clutched her gold medal after a stunning floor exercise performance.

"I loved it, it's so nice to have all the support from everyone in Arizona," Carey said when she returned to the Valley to the smiling faces of friends, family and supporters.

Allyson Felix: Track and Field

Allyson Felix, a history-making runner, trained right here in the Valley following COVID closures.

Felix is now the most decorated track and field athlete of all time, surpassing Carl Lewis with her gold medal in the 4x400 relay and bronze in the 400M.

Molly Seidel: Track and Field

Molly Seidel of Flagstaff was in tears after she seized bronze in the women's marathon.

"Ever since I was a little kid, this is like the only thing I've ever dreamed about doing," she said.

Devin Booker: Men's Basketball

Don't blink! Devin Booker is now a gold medalist after Team USA took the top spot in Tokyo.

Booker flew directly to Tokyo almost immediately after the Phoenix Suns finished their championship against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith: Women's Basketball

The GOAT Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith grabbed the gold as well.

Taurasi made history as the only athlete in basketball to earn five gold medals in five consecutive Olympic games.

Other Arizona athletes

Plenty more Arizona athletes made a splash in the pool including those who trained at ASU with legendary coach, Bob Bowman. Big congrats to Hali Flickinger who took home two bronze medals. One in the 400 individual medley, the other in the 200M butterfly.

Chase Kalisz got gold for swimming in 400 individual medley. Allison Schmitt snagged a silver in the 4x200 free relay and bronze in the 4x100 free relay. It was a bronze medal finish for Olivia Smoliga in the 4x100 free relay while Taylor Ruck earned a silver in the 4x100 free relay and bronze in the 4x100 medley relay.

Last but not least in the pool, congratulations to University of Arizona diver Delaney Schnell for her silver performance in the 10M synchro diving. She only had time to train with her partner for roughly three weeks before the Olympics.

Mesa’s Julie Ertz bagged bronze in USA women's soccer.

Tucson’s own Dejah Mulipola celebrated after taking silver in women's softball.

Proud is an understatement! Our Arizona athletes have made history and created memories for millions that will last for generations.

