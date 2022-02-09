Shaun White's last Olympics hurrah comes in halfpipe final | Thursday night Olympics livestreams

Shaun White tries to ride into a golden sunset with another Olympic title. Plus, will Mikaela Shiffrin bounce back on super-G after a rough start in these Games?

BEIJING, China — Shaun White has reached the final of the halfpipe in what will be his final competition before retirement

The snowboarding star’s finale is set for Thursday night in prime time, although it almost happened earlier. He fell on his first attempt in qualifying but rebounded on his next run to avoid elimination.

Joining him will be fellow Americans Taylor Gold and Chase Josey.

With Mikaela Shiffrin struggling on the ski slopes — and sounding uncertain about competing in the super-G — White could end up as the only major headliner Thursday night.

If Shiffrin competes, the super-G will also be compelling as she tries to rebound after lasting about 15 seconds combined in her first two races.

The U.S. women’s hockey team will be in quarterfinal action against the Czech Republic while the U.S. men take on China to open preliminary play. On the curling sheet, U.S. men take on Sweden and Great Britain while the women’s team faces Denmark.

The harrowing skeleton gets started with the first two women’s runs while luge holds the team relay – one man, one woman and one doubles from each qualifying country go down the course in succession for one combined time.

Livestreams

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 10 p.m. Arizona time Wednesday and 1 a.m. Arizona time Friday. Schedules may be subject to change due to weather or COVID-19 considerations. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

Wednesday

11:05 p.m. Arizona time: Curling, Men's Round Robin

Thursday

4 a.m. Arizona time: Freestyle Skiing, Mixed Team Aerials Finals

4:30 a.m. Arizona time: Day 6 Medal Ceremonies

5:05 a.m. Arizona time: Curling, Women's Round Robin

Noon p.m. Arizona time: NBC Daytime Coverage

6 p.m. Arizona time: NBC Primetime Coverage

6:05 p.m. Arizona time: Curling, Men's Round Robin

11:05 p.m. Arizona time: Curling, Women's Round Robin

