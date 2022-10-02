These are 9 things to know about Olympian Shaun White

While the five-time Olympian is well-known for snowboarding, he holds other talents and hobbies.

BEIJING, China — Shaun White is getting ready for his last hurrah. White, a Team USA snowboarder, will compete in what he has said will be his last Olympic event on Thursday, Feb 10.

Wednesday, he tweeted he was happy to make it through to the finals, admitting he "felt the pressure" during the last Olympic qualifying event of his career.

"So pumped I pulled that last run off," he said. "See you in finals."

Wow! So happy to make it through into finals!! This being the last Olympic qualifying event of my career, I definitely felt the pressure. So pumped I pulled that last run off. See you in finals 💪 @Olympics @TeamUSA 📸 @usskiteam pic.twitter.com/dYMAuYrvoh — Shaun White (@shaunwhite) February 9, 2022

While the five-time Olympian is well-known for snowboarding, he holds other talents and hobbies. Here are nine things to know about the Olympian.

1. Shaun White is from California

According to Team USA's website, White was born Sept. 3, 1986, in San Diego and calls Carlsbad, California his hometown. He graduated from Carlsbad High School. The website also mentions his parents are Roger and Cathy White. The 5-foot-9 snowboarder has two siblings, Jesse and Kari.

2. The 35-year-old started snowboarding at a young age

U.S. Ski & Snowboard's website said White began snowboarding at 5 years old at Snow Summit. His favorite career memory is his first Olympic gold medal in 2006.

3. Shaun White is also good at skateboarding!

White earned five medals (2 golds, 2 silvers, 1 bronze) in skateboarding in the Summer X Games. According to Team USA, he became the first athlete to ever compete and medal in both the Summer and Winter X Games.

4. You may have seen Shaun White on the big screen

If you don't know White from his sports skills, you might have seen him in movies within the last decade. IMBd listed that he was a part of "Tony Hawk's Secret Skatepark Tour 2004."

He's also had acting gigs, including being featured in the 2011 film "Friends with Benefits" starring Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunas. White even tweeted a "throwback" photo in 2019 as he posed with Timberlake.

Throwback to the Friends with Benefits movie premiere... (and awesome mustaches 🐛) pic.twitter.com/6B45Wvrvyt — Shaun White (@shaunwhite) August 23, 2019

5. Shaun White is dating an actress

Nina Dobrev has been in a romantic relationship with the snowboarder for a couple of years now. According to IMDb, the Canadian actress is well known for her roles in teen dramas like Degrassi: The Next Generation and The Vampire Diaries.

6. He's already won three Olympic gold medals

These are the Olympic Games where White took home the gold, according to Team USA.

Olympic Winter Games Vancouver 2010, gold (halfpipe)

Olympic Winter Games Turin 2006, gold (halfpipe)

Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, gold (halfpipe)

He competed in Sochi in 2014 but came in fourth. He also has a long list of other awards he's earned in his career.

7. The snowboarder enjoys multiple hobbies and is involved in non-profits

According to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard's website, White likes to play guitar, gardening, creative design and is involved with multiple nonprofits including, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Boys and Girls Club of America, Make a Wish Foundation, and Tony Hawk's Skatepark Foundation.

The Boys and Girls Club even gave White a shoutout on social media.

Tonight’s the night! Excited to watch BGCA Alumni Hall of Fame @shaunwhite compete at the #Olympics2022. Let’s go!!! 🥇 🏂 💙 — Boys & Girls Clubs (@BGCA_Clubs) February 10, 2022

8. Shaun White has a snowboarding brand

Last month, White announced on social media he was soft launching "Whitespace," a snowboarding and activewear company. He's partnering with his brother for the brand. The website currently lists different types of snowboards that can be preordered.

9. Shaun White's final Olympic run is Thursday

Fans are excited to see where White lands Thursday night. The men's halfpipe final is set for 8:30 p.m. The Associated Press reported last weekend that White said this would be his last competition.