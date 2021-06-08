x
Olympics

See the moment each Arizonan athlete medaled in the Olympics

There were some amazing moments in the 2020 Olympics and Arizona athletes were a big part of them.
Credit: AP
Simone Biles, of the United States, and teammates cheer as Jade Carey receives the gold medal for the floor exercise during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

TOKYO, Japan — The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are coming to a close and there have definitely been some memorable moments, especially from Arizona athletes. Those athletes who call Arizona home or even those who compete and train in the Grand Canyon state have made all of us proud.

Here are the moments when Arizonan athletes medaled in Tokyo. 

Jagger Eaton 

Born and raised in Mesa, Eaton won the bronze medal in the men's street skateboarding competition on July 24. He scored 35.35 points with a 9.40 on his third trick.

Jade Carey

A Phoenix native, Carey won a gold medal in floor exercise on August 1. She finished with a 14.366.

Carey completed six twists and nine flips during her floor routine that earned her gold at her first-ever Olympic Games, nailing all four of her tumbling passes without stumbling.  

MyKayla Skinner

Skinner, from Gilbert, earned a silver medal after hitting both vaults in the August 1 competition in Tokyo. She finished with an average of 14.916 on her two Cheng and Amanar vaults. 

Devin Booker

Booker won a gold medal after the U.S. men's basketball team beat France 87-82 on Saturday. This is Booker's first medal to go along with his first Olympic appearance. 

