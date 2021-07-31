Scottsdale's Taylor Ruck places 6th for native Canada in Women's 200M backstroke final

Taylor Ruck is swimming for Canada in the Games but trained at the Scottsdale Aquatic Club.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale's Taylor Ruck placed sixth in the women's 200M backstroke final for her native Canada.

Ruck was born in Kelowna, British Columbia before moving to Scottsdale with her family as a child. She trained at the Scottsdale Aquatic Club before she started at Stanford University.

Kaylee McKeown of Australia took gold home in the competition and fellow Team Canada swimmer Kylie Masse took silver.

Ruck won a silver medal in the Women's 4x100M freestyle relay in the Tokyo Olympics.