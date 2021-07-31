x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

Scottsdale's Taylor Ruck places 6th for native Canada in Women's 200M backstroke final

Taylor Ruck is swimming for Canada in the Games but trained at the Scottsdale Aquatic Club.
Credit: AP
Taylor Ruck of Canada starts in her heat in the women's 100-meter backstroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale's Taylor Ruck placed sixth in the women's 200M backstroke final for her native Canada. 

Ruck was born in Kelowna, British Columbia before moving to Scottsdale with her family as a child. She trained at the Scottsdale Aquatic Club before she started at Stanford University. 

Kaylee McKeown of Australia took gold home in the competition and fellow Team Canada swimmer Kylie Masse took silver. 

Ruck won a silver medal in the Women's 4x100M freestyle relay in the Tokyo Olympics. 

RELATED: Watch on primetime: Three more live events including beach volleyball with Phoenix native Sarah Sponcil

RELATED: Brady Ellison, AZ native and one of most successful archers, ends Olympic run without medals

RELATED: Devin Booker quiet in U.S. men's basketball second Tokyo win

RELATED: Phoenix's own Sarah Sponcil still undefeated in Tokyo Olympics

RELATED: American gold: Dressel, Ledecky win again at Olympic pool