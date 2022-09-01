It was 'quad day' for a Hamilton High alum at US Figure Skating Championship

Camden Pulkinen, 21, of Scottsdale took 5th in the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championship.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Camden Pulkinen, a 21-year-old figure skater from Scottsdale, landed two quadruple toe loop jumps Sunday at the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville in one of the Hamilton High School grad's best performances to date.

Team USA called it "quad day" for Pulkinen whole placed 5th in the event -- the final and most important qualifying event in figure skating before the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Pulkinen likely won't make the cut to compete in Beijing, but his performance Sunday at Nationals was his new personal best with a score of 170.25 in his free skate. A list of his accomplishments shows his personal best on his free skate was 155.73 prior to Nationals.

Pulkinen started skating at 5 years old. He attended Hamilton High School in Chandler and has competed in national and international competitions, including the 2016 Youth Olympic Games where he came in fourth.

In the 2021-2022 season, Pulkinen came in fourth in the U.S. International Classic. Other major accolades include taking first in the Junior Grand Prix in 2017 and 2018.

Pulkinen attends Columbia University since his graduation from Hamilton.

TWO QUAD TOES FOR CAMDEN PULKINEN WHAT IS THIS WORLDhttps://t.co/zV2GVjQQop #ToyotaUSChamps22 — Jackie Wong (@rockerskating) January 9, 2022

A committee selects the Men's team for the Olympics. U.S. Figure Skating says team members are selected by U.S. Figure Skating’s International Committee, taking into consideration a variety of competitions, including:

U.S. Championships

Grand Prix Final

World Championships

Grand Prix Series

>> Watch a preview of Camden's event below.

Coming up next: our senior men's competition gets underway!#ToyotaUSChamps22 pic.twitter.com/LvDXbyWAOe — U.S. Figure Skating (@USFigureSkating) January 8, 2022

