Relive Phoenix native Jade Carey's Olympic journey

21-year-old Jade Carey won her first Olympic gold medal in Tokyo. Relive her greatest highlights here!

PHOENIX — Phoenix native Jade Carey, 21, won gold during a spectacular floor routine at the Tokyo Olympics!

Now that she's back home in the Valley, let's walk through her highlights.

The first event

Jade Carey took on the vault, uneven bars, floor and balance beam in the women's all-around final before placing eighth.

Carey celebrated the accomplishment with a post on her Instagram page.

A star is born!

Carey won over silver-medalist Vanessa Ferrari of Italy, and bronze-medalists Mai Murakami of China and Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee.

Good

as

GOLD.



Jade Carey brings it home on floor! #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/X3Pfgdw4ms — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2021

Carey said that the medal meant everything to her in her first interview post-performance.

"This means everything to me. It's all I've ever worked for and dreamed of and I'm just very proud that it happened tonight."



-@jadeacarey, Olympic gold medalist pic.twitter.com/5P60qEnJ1b — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2021

A golden appearance on the Today Show

Jade Carey along with fellow Team USA gymnasts Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum made an appearance on the Today Show in New York City.

Jade returns to the Valley

Jade Carey and her dad returned home to a group of friends, family and fans for the first time.

She told 12 News that knowing she inspired other girls at the Arizona Sunrays gym was an accomplishment for her.

