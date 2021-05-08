Relive Phoenix native Jade Carey's Olympic journey

PHOENIX — Phoenix native Jade Carey, 21, won gold during a spectacular floor routine at the Tokyo Olympics!
Now that she's back home in the Valley, let's walk through her highlights.
The first event
Jade Carey took on the vault, uneven bars, floor and balance beam in the women's all-around final before placing eighth.
Carey celebrated the accomplishment with a post on her Instagram page.
A star is born!
Jade Carey stunned with a performance in the woman's floor exercise final, taking home the gold medal.
Carey won over silver-medalist Vanessa Ferrari of Italy, and bronze-medalists Mai Murakami of China and Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee.
Carey said that the medal meant everything to her in her first interview post-performance.
A golden appearance on the Today Show
Jade Carey along with fellow Team USA gymnasts Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum made an appearance on the Today Show in New York City.
Jade returns to the Valley
Jade Carey and her dad returned home to a group of friends, family and fans for the first time.
She told 12 News that knowing she inspired other girls at the Arizona Sunrays gym was an accomplishment for her.
Olympics
