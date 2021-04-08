Relive Gilbert native MyKayla Skinner's Olympic journey

24-year-old MyKayla Skinner won her first Olympic silver medal in Tokyo. Relive her greatest highlights here!

GILBERT, Ariz. — For Gilbert Olympian MyKayla Skinner, dreams really do come true!

Just when she thought her stint at the Olympics was over, she was chosen to substitute for Simone Biles on her best event: the vault.

Here are some of the greatest highlights from MyKayla Skinner's Olympics journey.

Time to shine!

.@mykaylaskinner has been waiting for this moment her whole life.



Watch her in primetime at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and https://t.co/FmEtvutDRA. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/8cB16jyVmT — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2021

Skinner was selected to sub for Simone Biles but didn't take the opportunity without sharing some words of support for her teammate.

A dream fulfilled

'I just feel so honored and blessed to be a part of Team USA'

The impact

THIS is the kind of impact it has.



MyKayla Skinner returns home to Arizona. (🎥 @RachelColeTV) pic.twitter.com/l0nnD3fmoj — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 5, 2021

Olympics