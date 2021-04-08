Relive Gilbert native MyKayla Skinner's Olympic journey

GILBERT, Ariz. — For Gilbert Olympian MyKayla Skinner, dreams really do come true!
Just when she thought her stint at the Olympics was over, she was chosen to substitute for Simone Biles on her best event: the vault.
Here are some of the greatest highlights from MyKayla Skinner's Olympics journey.
Time to shine!
Skinner was selected to sub for Simone Biles but didn't take the opportunity without sharing some words of support for her teammate.
A dream fulfilled
'I just feel so honored and blessed to be a part of Team USA'
The impact
Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics are here! Watch some of our YouTube content featuring athletes and stories with unique Arizona connections. Subscribe for updates.