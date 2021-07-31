Phoenix's own Sarah Sponcil still undefeated in Tokyo Olympics

Sarah Sponcil is now 3-0 in the 2020 games and will head into the next round of beach volleyball.

Phoenix native and hometown hero, Sarah Sponcil is making her mark on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics while being apart of one of two U.S. women's beach volleyball teams with perfect streaks.

After her Saturday win in the final preliminary round against Brazil, Sponcil and her partner, Kelly Claes, are now 3-0.

Sponcil and Claes downed the Brazilian pair of Ana Patrícia Silva Ramos and Rebecca Cavalcanti Barbossa Silva in three sets: 17-21, 21-19, 15-11.

Sponcil will be right back out in the sand at 5 p.m. MST Saturday to take on team Canada in the round of 16.

Sponcil and Claes essentially went point-for-point in set one, until Ana Patricia/Rebecca widened the gap; the second set played out similarly, but ended in the Americans' favor. Team USA opened the third set with a solid lead, up 5 points at 6-1. Brazil improved their game, but couldn't overcome the deficit.

And just like that, Kelly Claes & Sarah Sponcil beat Brazil to advance at the #TokyoOlympics.#SeeHerShine | #OlympicHERstory pic.twitter.com/WHMDtgLIjn — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) July 31, 2021

Although Claes and Sponcil had already qualified for the round of 16, their win vaulted them to the top of Pool D -- just above the second-place Brazilians.

The possibility of a potential U.S. medal matchup between Sponcil and Claes and veterans April Ross and Alix Klineman could now be in the air.

On Thursday, Sponcil and Claes made history by winning the fastest Olympic match of women's beach volleyball ever since the International Olympics Committee adopted the sport's current format, according to the Associated Press.

The two beat the women's team from Kenya in just 25 minutes, setting a new Olympic time record. They scored 21-8 during the first set and 21-6 in the second set.

While the team broke records in Tokyo, Sponcil's family and friends were here in Phoenix cheering her on.

