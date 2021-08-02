Phoenix gymnast Jade Carey brings home gold after stunning Tokyo Olympics floor performance

The Olympian had one last shot to bring home a medal, and Carey capitalized on that beating Italy's gymnast Vanessa Ferrari for gold.

Arizona officially has another world champion after Phoenix's own Jade Carey stunned judges with an incredible gymnastics floor performance at the Tokyo Olympics early Monday morning.

Carey completed six twists and nine flips during her floor routine that earned her gold at her first-ever Olympic Games, nailing all four of her tumbling passes without stumbling.

The gymnast considered debuting a laid-out triple-double during her performance, which would have been the first time it was done at an Olympic Games and would have had the move named after her. However, she decided against it and still took home gold.

The performance was a bounce-back for the 21-year-old after a stumble during her vault performance and losing her balance during the individual all-around final beam event.

The medal is the fifth claimed by the U.S. women’s gymnastics team in Tokyo, even with star Simone Biles sitting out four finals to focus on her mental health.

Italian Vanessa Ferrari, fourth at both the 2008 and 2016 Olympics, claimed silver. Angelina Melnikova of the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee and Mai Murakami of Japan tied for bronze with a score of 14.166.

Carey is already inspiring the next generation of Arizonan gymnasts as many of them have been watching her performances from the gym she practices at in the Valley.

"It's so cool because I go to gym with her and I use the same exact equipment as her," young gymnast Miley told Team 12's Jen Wahl. "It's every kids' dream to go to a big star's place where they practice. It's just awesome."

