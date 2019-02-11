A Valley boxer is one step closer to seeing his dream come true: Making the Olympic boxing team in 2020.

Xavier Gordin is heading to the final Olympic trials qualifier in Oxnard, California, which starts Sunday.

Team 12's Mike Gonzalez caught up with the Mesa High graduate at Central Boxing Gym in Phoenix as he made his final preparations for the big tournament.

“I’m smart, agile and fast," Gordin said.

Those are all pretty good ways to describe the 18-year-old, incredibly talented boxer from Mesa who’s eyeing a shot at Olympic gold.

“I bring everything to the table, train hard in gym and put it into the ring…and show my results,” Gordin said.

If Gordin places first or second in the 138-pound division, his next step is to Grand Rapids, Michigan, in December for the Olympic trials.

Become a Summer Olympics Superfan!

Gordin balances training and classes at Mesa Community College, which he says is the key.

‘I focus mentally and physically, spiritually before I’m able to put it in the ring… and I always get the W,” Gordin said.

Gordin's trainer and father Frank, offensive coach Abel Bernal and his 17-year-old brother and sparring partner Daniel are always in Gordin's corner. For this group, it’s a team effort.

“He’s a great kid and works hard. He won this tournament in 2018 so we are hopeful he can win it again. We really just focus on one fight at a time as a team and that’s how we win,” Frank Gordin said.

“It actually feels good, because he’s going against better guys and helps him get better,” Daniel Gordin said.

“He’s got skill, he’s got size and speed, he's smart and doesn’t waste no time in there. He makes a decision and reacts to what I’m asking to do -- we’ve got a good little team,” Bernal said.

Abel Bernal jumped on to Gordin's team this year. He coaches him offensively while Frank Gordin is the defensive specialist.

Bernal says that it's all about everyone being on the same page.

"We are all focused on one fight at a time. Xavier has a good career ahead of him. So we know that this is the first step towards that, " said Bernal.

As for Xavier Gordin, his focus is on winning this tournament and taking the next step towards reaching his ultimate goal.

“I’ve been dreaming for a long time to make it to the Olympics,” Gordin said.

12 News is your official station for the 2020 Summer Olympics, which begins on Friday, July 24.

MORE OLYMPICS NEWS:

• Tokyo gives in: Olympic marathons will head north

• Flame, Tinder logo or 'The Rachel?' Paris Olympic logo has people seeing different things

• US gymnast Simone Biles set to be most accomplished Olympian of all time