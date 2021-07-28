Phoenix's Jade Carey replaces Simone Biles: Here's when Arizona Olympians will compete from July 28-30

There are several athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympic Games with ties to Arizona. Here's when the next time they will compete.

TOKYO, Japan — Arizona has been called home to more than a dozen athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Our athletes compete in a range of events from Olympic staples like gymnastics and track to newer competitions like BMX racing and skateboarding.

Here are the upcoming events to watch as our homegrown athletes try to capture gold in the Games.

Wednesday 7/28

Sarah Sponcil, Beach Volleyball

Hometown: Phoenix

Vs. Makoha Gaudenciz and Khadambi Brackcides of Kenya

@ 5:00 PM MST

Corden Sharrah, BMX

Hometown: Phoenix

@ 6:00 PM MST

Thursday 7/29

Jade Carey, Gymnastics

Hometown: Phoenix

@ 3:50 AM PT

Friday 7/30

Jamie Westbrook, Baseball

Hometown: Gilbert

Vs. Isreal

@ 3:00 AM MST

Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Basketball

Arizona Connection: Phoneix Mercury

Vs. Japan

@ 12:40 AM PT

