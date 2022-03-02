Here's how Team USA did in women's luge

World champion Natalie Geisenberger of Germany was going for her third gold in the event at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Geisenberger had four flawless runs and capped the effort by beating German teammate Anna Berreiter by about a half-second for the gold, with a total time of 3:53.454. Tatiana Ivanova of the Russian team, who finished about a second off Geisenberger's time, was third.

Geisenberger wrapped herself in the German flag when the night was over and now has a chance to add to her golden tally in the team relay on Thursday.

Ashley Farquharson was the top American finisher in 12th place. She was 2.953 seconds off Geisenberger's time.

Americans Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney didn't advance to the final round.

Geisenberger, the reigning world champion, first competed at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.

The women's luge competition started Monday with two runs and wrapped up Tuesday with runs 3 and 4.

In the men's luge, Johannes Ludwig of Germany took gold, followed by Wolfgang Kindl of Austria and Dominik Fischnaller of Italy.

The top American finisher was Chris Mazdzer, who placed eighth. His U.S. teammate Jonathan Gustafson finished 19th.

