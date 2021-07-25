Olympics: Surfing, men's gymnastics, women's volleyball livestreams for late Sunday, Monday

TOKYO, Japan — The U.S. men’s gymnastics team tries to get on the podium in the team final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Plus two U.S. beach volleyball teams are back in action while the U.S. women’s volleyball team faces China. And more medals will be awarded in the pool.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. This is everything being livestreamed late Sunday and Monday, which spans Monday night and Tuesday morning in Japan. For livestreams for all events, go to nbcolympics.com and click on “Explore Sports” or “Schedule.”
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
These times and events are subject to change.
9 p.m. PT: NBC Daytime Coverage
5 p.m. PT: NBC Primetime Coverage
8:30 p.m. PT: NBC Prime Plus Coverage
10 p.m. PT: Women's Water Polo, USA vs. China
10:50 p.m. PT: Shooting, Men's and Women's Skeet Finals
11 p.m. PT: Diving, Men's Synchro 10m Platform - Final
11 p.m. PT: Cycling, Men's Mountain Bike
1 a.m. PT: Equestrian, Dressage Team Grand Prix Special
1:55 a.m. PT: Women’s 3x3 Basketball, Italy vs. USA
2:30 a.m. PT: Men's Rugby, USA vs. Ireland
3 a.m. PT: Swimming, heats in Women's 200m freestyle, 200m IM, 1,500m freestyle, Men's 200m butterfly
3 a.m. PT: Gymnastics, Men's Team Final - Main Coverage
3 a.m. PT: Gymnastics, Men's Team Final - USA Tracker
5 a.m. PT: Women’s 3x3 Basketball, USA vs. China
2:30 p.m. PT: Women's Triathlon
3 p.m. PT: Surfing, Men's Quarterfinals
4:30 p.m. PT: Rowing, Men's & Women's Quadruple Sculls Finals, more
5:20 p.m. PT: Surfing, Women's Quarterfinals
6:30 p.m. PT: Swimming, finals in Men's 200m freestyle, 100m backstroke and Women's 100m backstroke and 100m breaststroke
7:05 p.m. PT: Women's Volleyball, China vs. USA
7:45 p.m. PT: Surfing, Men's Semifinals
8:59 p.m. PT: Softball, Bronze Medal Game
8:59 p.m. PT: Surfing, Women's Semifinals
