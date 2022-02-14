Meet the Colorado company that custom-builds U.S. skiers' outfits for the Olympics

At their headquarters in Lafayette, Spyder makes the suits that Mikaela Shiffrin and other members of Team USA wear when they're competing.

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — At Spyder headquarters, the staff worked to outfit the U.S. Ski Team for the 2022 Olympics with aerodynamic, super-secret speed suits, custom-built for racers like Mikaela Shiffrin.

The Colorado company has designed the alpine skiing team's speed suits and outerwear since 1989. Four years ago, they took over designing outfits for every U.S. Ski Team.

"We customize the suits for each athlete," said Brady Collins. "Mikaela has got custom suits that are fit to her body type."

The high-flying aerial skiers get colorful, eye-catching suits.

"The point is that judges see what they need to see with the athlete in the air," Collins said.

There are suits built for mogul skiers, and for coaches. Spyder also designs the team's outer-layer jackets for those frigid temperatures in Beijing.

"We made long down coats for the Beijing Olympics," Collins said. "It can be a vest. It can be a blanket on the bottom. The bottom zips off. It's reversible."

The designs can be found in the ski wear that we all wear.

"We were able to look at how we build for each sport and each athlete, and at the same time, how does that come down to the consumer product?" Collins said.

Collins said the outfits not only give U.S. skiers an advantage in the Olympics, but they also have the athletes looking good as they go for gold.

"They are going to look phenomenal," he said.

