Watch on primetime: Catch three events including beach volleyball featuring Phoenix native Sarah Sponcil

NBC Olympics primetime coverage Friday on 12 News will feature track and field, swimming and beach volleyball.
Credit: NBC
NBC Olympics primetime Friday, July 30

PHOENIX — Welcome to day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics! 

NBC Olympics primetime coverage Friday on 12 News (NBC) will feature three track and field events, beach volleyball vs. Brazil and the Men's 100M fly final. 

>> See how Phoenix native and beach volleyball player Sarah Sponcil made history early in the games here!

Coverage is 5-9 p.m. The women's 400M hurdles, beach volleyball and the men's 100M fly will all be broadcast live.

The other events shown during primetime are replays from events late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Watch primetime live on NBCOlympics.com or on 12 News (channel 12.1).

Credit: NBC

