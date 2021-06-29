Olympic marathon runner hopes to bring infant daughter to Tokyo

Baby Zoe inspires her to push forward as a role model for her daughter, but Aliphine also hopes to inspire other women in sports.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — When Team USA marathon runner Aliphine Tuliamuk is out on a run, she often finds her mind drifting to her, the Olympics, her family and her young daughter, Zoe.

Becoming a mom this year has inspired her to help other women, and she’s now setting out to break barriers by doing something few women have ever done; compete in the Olympics just six and a half months after giving birth.

“I was very naive in the sense that I was very confident that I’m going to train through my pregnancy,” said Tuliamuk. “But, once I got pregnant I realized that was not the case. It's a completely different experience, you have zero control over it. Honestly looking back now, I think I got really, really lucky.”

Aliphine won the 2020 U.S. Olympics Marathon Trials to punch her ticket to Tokyo, but when the Games were postponed, she and her partner, Tim, decided to start a family.

“I think I’m going to be the one with the youngest child which is good. it’s literally like a test to see if it’s even possible to run at the Olympics six and a half months postpartum. I think women in the future will be able to look at my story and think, well she did it so maybe I might be able to do it.”

Baby Zoe inspires her to push forward as a role model for her daughter, but Aliphine also hopes to inspire other women in sports and Black women who, until this year, had never been represented in the marathon for Team USA.

“Now there’s two of us, me and Sally (Kipyego) and so a lot of people are messaging me saying that they were inspired and that their little girls will be able to watch this race and dream that they want to be that someday. I’m thinking like, you cannot dream to

be something that you can’t see but I'm excited that these girls will be able to see the marathon and see a black woman and say, I want to be that someday.”

Although born in Kenya, Aliphine is proud to represent the United States on the biggest stage in sports and knows her family and 31 siblings back home will be watching.

“The younger ones don’t really understand what going to the Olympics means and so I think it will be really cool when they get to watch the Olympics and actually see me on TV. I think that will make a difference. The older ones that are educated are definitely really proud and excited to watch this journey unfold.

It’s abundantly clear, Aliphine will be representing much more than the United States in Tokyo, and hopes to take in the surreal accomplishment while she’s there.

“I don't want to be distracted however I hope that I'll take a moment to be grateful for the fact that I’m going to be in Tokyo racing, I’m going to be fulfilling my dream of being an Olympian and I am a new mom and my daughter is hopefully going to be there watching me and I hope I’ll take a moment to be grateful for everything that I have in my life.”

As of now, Aliphine is still working to be able to get permission to bring her daughter with her to Tokyo next month and said she “can’t imagine” not having her daughter with her.

Sports