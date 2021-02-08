Olympic gold medalist and Phoenix native Jade Carey returns from Tokyo

Jade Carey and her dad will return from Tokyo after her gold medal win on Thursday around 6 p.m.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The video above is from a newscast on August 2.

Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey will return home from Tokyo around 6 p.m. on Thursday to a host of family, friends and supporters.

Carey won gold following a spectacular floor routine at the games on Aug. 2.

"Words can't even begin to describe how I am feeling right now," Carey wrote on Instagram after her win. "Dreams do come true. I am proud of myself for bouncing back and giving it my all."

Carey and her dad traveled to Tokyo together because he is also her coach. Her mom and other family members watched from the Valley as she competed.

Carey made a stop in New York on her way home to make an appearance with Team USA on the Today Show.

Olympics