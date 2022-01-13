Olympic athletes encouraged to bring 'burner phones' to 2022 Beijing Games

They are reportedly being encouraged to avoid bringing personal phones or laptops amid cyber-surveillance concerns in China.

BEIJING, China — Olympic athletes from around the globe are being warned not to bring their personal phones or laptops to the 2022 Beijing Winter Games due to cyber-surveillance concerns, multiple media outlets report.

Instead, athletes are being encouraged to leave their personal devices at home and instead use rental or disposable computers and "burner phones," according to USA Today, citing a Team USA technology bulletin.

"Like computers, the data and applications on cell phones are subject to malicious intrusion, infection and data compromise," the outlet reports the advisory states.

Sports Illustrated, which also obtained a copy of the bulletin, reports Team USA is additionally encouraging the use of virtual private networks by athletes while competing in China.

The outlet adds that athletes who don't follow the recommendations are urged to wipe all personal data from any devices they used before arrival and departure.

But the U.S. is not alone in its warnings. Dutch newspaper, deVolkskrant, reports athletes are being told to leave their phones and laptops at home. The British Olympic Association has also warned athletes about taking their own devices and is offering them temporary phones, according to The Guardian.

The Beijing 2020 organizing committee offered USA Today the following statement regarding the surveillance concerns:

"Personal information collected by Beijing 2022 will not be disclosed unless the disclosure is necessary. Information of accredited media representatives will only be used for purposes related to the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games."

The concerns expressed in the Team USA bulletin are no different than those shared with China-bound travelers by The U.S. Department of State. The country is currently at a "Level 3: Reconsider Travel" advisory.

"Security personnel carefully watch foreign visitors and may place you under surveillance," the advisory reads.

The U.S. Department of State adds that things like hotel rooms, offices, cars, taxis, internet usage, digital payments and more may be monitored onsite or remotely while in China.

"Security personnel have been known to detain and deport U.S. citizens sending private electronic messages critical of the Chinese government," the advisory adds.