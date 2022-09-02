Psychologist: Olympic athletes are under tremendous pressure

World-class athletes like Mikaela Shiffrin to student-athletes can overcome the pressure to succeed.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Olympic athletes overcome tremendous obstacles and are capable of so much but over the years, some of the brightest stars have made clear: the enormous pressure to succeed can become the toughest mental obstacle they face.



“They’ve spent years and years to get to this place they’re going to compete, and anything can happen in particular on ice and snow,” said Adam Berry. Sports Psychologist and founder of MindSet Sports Psychology in Scottsdale.

Mikaela Shiffrin – a three-time Olympic medalist in Alpine Skiing – recorded her second “Did Not Finish” in two days.

Adam Berry thinks Mikaela may have started second-guessing herself after the first “DNF.”

“When you are thinking about what you are doing, you’re using a different part of the brain than when you’re using muscle memory. Now she’s beginning to think how important this is and how she let her self-down. Her fans down. Her country down,” said Berry.

That fear of failure and the pressure to succeed not only affects world-class athletes – it can impact student-athletes as well.

“They’re focusing on they want to go to college and get recruited. They’re focusing on doing well for their parents and coaches and people that are supporting them,” said Berry.

Berry says athletes need to focus on little goals and the things they can control.

“Your attitude. You’re being positive. Your effort,” said Berry.

Mikaela didn’t have the outcome she was hoping for but she can learn from her mistakes and really soar.

“She can absolutely become a better Olympian than she is up until now,” said Berry.

Berry also pointed out, if a young athlete is able to overcome pressures in sports – they can use those skills in everyday life.

Olympics