Northern Arizona University runner to compete in Tokyo Olympics thanks to special permit

Luis Grijalva is a DACA recipient who had to apply for a special permit in order to leave the US to compete in his first Olympics.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — When Luis Grijalva’s father moved the family to the U.S. when he was one year old. He wanted a better life for his family.

“Coming into America was the opportunity for him to support his family in some of the ways he just couldn’t do in Guatemala,” Luis Grijalva said.

Grijalva, 22, is headed to Tokyo to compete in the Olympics.

“It feels surreal I’m actually going to compete for Guatemala in the Olympic games. I’m just really excited,” Grijalva said.

Grijalva, a student-athlete at Northern Arizona University, qualified for the Olympics in his final meet in the 5,000 meters.

He grew up in the US but was born in Guatemala and was selected to compete for the Central American nation.

“I guess in the track and field event, at least in the running side, there hasn’t been a runner in the running event since the year 2000,” said Grijalva.

The Olympics are the biggest stage for track and field athletes. It’s what they’ve dreamed of all their lives. Those dreams were almost dashed for Grijalva.

He may be one of the fastest in the world, but it became a race against the clock to get a permit to leave the country as a DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipient. If he left for the Olympics, he might not have been allowed back into the U.S. – his home for the past 21 years.

“DACA protects me and all. It’s a really good program and supports me in so many ways but in some ways takes away my freedoms to leave the country,” said Grijalva.

The application process normally takes 90 days or so, but he only had a few weeks to get the permit before he could head to Tokyo. So, his lawyer filed an emergency application with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services within Homeland Security.

The permit allows Grijalva to leave the country for specific purposes. For three reasons only: work purpose, educational purpose or humanitarian purpose.

“I had argued in the filing that this was both a work purpose. Since he is an elite professional athlete at this point and also a humanitarian purpose since the Olympics are a global humanitarian event,” said Jessica Smith Bobadilla. Grijalva’s immigration lawyer.

Grijalva got the good news on Monday. His application was approved and he gets to represent the people where his roots began in the Olympics.

“I get to run for 60 million people in Guatemala. So, it’s something pretty special,” said Grijalva.

The prelims for the 5,000 meters begin on August 3rd. He says this is just the beginning for him – he already has his sights on the next two Olympics.

