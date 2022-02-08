x
Olympics

Chen flips, spins way to world-record score at Olympics

He made history in a historic venue by crushing the world record with a score of 113.97 at Capital Indoor Stadium.

BEIJING, China — Nathan Chen flipped, whirled and even punched his way to a world-record score in the men’s figure skating short program at the Beijing Olympics

Next up for the Salt Lake City native is an expected and long-awaited coronation as Olympic champion. 

Chen made history in a historic venue by crushing the world record with a score of 113.97 at Capital Indoor Stadium.

Chen shined on a day when the U.S. women’s hockey team lost to rival Canada 4-2 and San Francisco native Eileen Gu brushed aside a torrent of hate on social media and won a gold medal for China.

