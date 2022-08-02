Nathan Chen looks to complete redemption | Wednesday Olympics livestreams

BEIJING, China — Coming off his record-setting short program, American Nathan Chen attempts to complete his redemption from 2018 and sew up an Olympic gold medal in the men’s figure skating free skate Wednesday.
The final will be held in the women’s snowboard halfpipe, where Chloe Kim is the defending gold medalist. On the slopes, it will be the second and final run of women’s slalom in the wee hours of the morning while the men take on alpine combined Wednesday night.
It’s a U.S. vs. Russia two-fer in curling. The 2018 gold medal team led by John Shuster opens its title defense against ROC in the morning. The U.S. women’s team takes on the Russians in the evening.
Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 10 p.m. Arizona time Tuesday and 1 a.m. Arizona time Thursday, but weather and COVID-19 restrictions could lead to schedule changes. All livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.
Tuesday night
10:45 p.m. Arizona time: Alpine Skiing, Women’s Slalom Run 2
11:30 p.m. Arizona time: Snowboarding, Women’s Snowboard Cross Finals
Wednesday
Midnight Arizona time: Nordic Combined, Men’s Individual Normal Hill
1:40 a.m. Arizona time: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, ROC vs. Switzerland
4 a.m. Arizona time: Nordic Combined, Men’s Individual 10km
4 a.m. Arizona time: Short Track, Men's 1500m; Women's 1000m heats; Women's 3000m Relay semifinals
4:30 a.m. Arizona time: Day 5 Medal Ceremonies
5:05 a.m. Arizona time: Curling, Men's Round Robin
5:20 a.m. Arizona time: Luge, Doubles
6:10 a.m. Arizona time: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, Czech Republic vs. Denmark
Noon Arizona time: NBC Daytime Coverage
6 p.m. Arizona time: NBC Primetime Coverage
6:05 p.m. Arizona time: Curling, Women's Round Robin
6:30 p.m. Arizona time: Figure Skating, Men’s Free Skate
6:30 p.m. Arizona time: Skeleton, Men’s Heats 1 and 2
6:30 p.m. Arizona time: Snowboarding, Women’s Halfpipe Final
7:30 p.m. Arizona time: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Combined – Downhill
8:15 p.m. Arizona time: Snowboarding, Men’s Snowboard Cross Qualifying
9:10 p.m. Arizona time: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, Sweden vs. Latvia
11 p.m. Arizona time: Snowboarding, Men’s Snowboard Cross Finals
11:05 p.m. Arizona time: Curling, Men's Round Robin
11:15 p.m. Arizona time: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Combined – Slalom
Midnight Arizona time: Cross-Country Skiing, Women’s 10km Classical
