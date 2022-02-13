x
Olympics

Monday Olympics livestreams: Big air, downhill, hockey semifinals

Finals are scheduled in women’s freestyle skiing aerials and slopestyle, snowboard big air and women’s downhill.
Credit: AP
United States' Megan Nick trains before the women's aerials qualification at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

It’s packed Monday of Olympics action and the women are taking center stage.

Finals are scheduled in women’s freestyle skiing aerials and slopestyle. Plus, the snowboarders take on the big air competition and women’s downhill in alpine skiing. On top of that, the U.S. women face Finland in the hockey semifinals.

The men also take on freeski slopestyle and there are finals in short track and long track speedskating.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 11:00 p.m. CST Sunday and 2:00 a.m. CST Tuesday. Times may change due to weather. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com and on the NBC Sports App. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

12:05 a.m. CST: Curling, Men's Round Robin

4:10 a.m. CST: Ski Jumping, Men’s Team Large Hill

5:00 a.m. CST: Freestyle Skiing, Women’s Aerials Finals

5:00 a.m. CST: Short Track, Women’s 3000m Relay Final, Men’s 500m

5:30 a.m. CST: Day 10 Medal Ceremonies

6:05 a.m. CST: Bobsled, 2-Man Heats 1 and 2

6:05 a.m. CST: Curling, Women's Round Robin

7:10 a.m. CST: Hockey, Women’s Semifinal, United States vs. Finland

1:00 p.m. CST: NBC Daytime Coverage

7:00 p.m. CST: NBC Primetime Coverage

7:05 p.m. CST: Curling, Men's Round Robin

7:30 p.m. CST: Freestyle Skiing, Women’s Slopestyle Final

7:30 p.m. CST: Snowboarding, Women’s Big Air Final

9:00 p.m. CST: Alpine Skiing, Women’s Downhill

10:10 p.m. CST: Hockey, Men’s Qualification Playoff, TBD vs. TBD

10:10 p.m. CST: Hockey, Men’s Qualification Playoff, TBD vs. TBD

10:30 p.m. CST: Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Slopestyle Qualifying

12:05 a.m. CST: Curling, Women's Round Robin

12:30 a.m. CST: Speed Skating, Men's and Women's Team Pursuit semifinals and finals

1:00 a.m. CST: Nordic Combined, Men’s Individual Large Hill

