WATCH: Mikaela Shiffrin's interview after her first Olympics super-G

The American skier let it all out while talking with NBC after her ninth-place finish in the alpine skiing race at the Winter Olympics.

BEIJING, China — U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin was all smiles after she crossed the finish line in her first Olympic super-G on Friday.

Shiffrin, 26, of Edwards, finished ninth with a time of 1:14:30, which was 0.79 seconds behind gold medalist Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland. But after back-to-back disqualifications in slalom and giant slalom – her best events – where she was listed on the scoreboard didn't matter so much.

In an interview with NBC's Todd Lewis, she said her performance was "quite a big relief."

"I was trying to ski smooth, and just really good solid turns, and trying to be in my tuck as much as possible," Shiffrin said after the race. "I think I had a really good plan, and the course ran pretty similar to how I thought. And to be honest, that was quite a big relief."

As for her disqualifications, Shiffrin said she was disappointed but that she appreciated the kindness and support she received from fellow Olympians and people around the world.

"It's been insane how many people have reached out just trying to cheer me up, and every time someone sends a message, just thinking, you don't have to waste your time on me," said Shiffrin. "I'm going to be fine. I have Olympic medals and I've had great success, a lot of triumphant moments and plenty to be happy about."

As for the remainder of her Olympics, she said she would do training runs and make decisions on two more events: downhill and combined.



