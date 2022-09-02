Mikaela Shiffrin finishes far out of medal contention in Super-G event

The American Alpine skier still has two more events to win a record third gold medal.

BEIJING, China — Mikaela Shiffrin finished far out of medal contention for the Super-G event at the Olympics.

Shiffrin was well behind the top spot for the super giant slalom competition after only being the 11th competitor down the slopes.

Although Shiffrin did not receive a medal in this event, this is her first fully completed race of the Beijing Olympics.

The American skier was disqualified in her first two races at the Olympic Games.

Shiffrin was widely expected to win several gold medals during this year's Olympic games.

She has entered into five individual events this year, with two more events to go.

Shiffrin has won two gold medals and if she wins a third, she would be the first American Alpine Skier to win three gold medals during their Olympic career.

