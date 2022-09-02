Mikaela Shiffrin finishes far out of medal contention in Super-G event

BEIJING, China — Mikaela Shiffrin finished far out of medal contention for the Super-G event at the Olympics.
RELATED: What are the rules of super-G?
Shiffrin was well behind the top spot for the super giant slalom competition after only being the 11th competitor down the slopes.
Although Shiffrin did not receive a medal in this event, this is her first fully completed race of the Beijing Olympics.
The American skier was disqualified in her first two races at the Olympic Games.
RELATED: 'Makes me second-guess the last 15 years': Mikaela Shiffrin disqualified for the 2nd time at the 2022 Winter Olympics
Shiffrin was widely expected to win several gold medals during this year's Olympic games.
She has entered into five individual events this year, with two more events to go.
Shiffrin has won two gold medals and if she wins a third, she would be the first American Alpine Skier to win three gold medals during their Olympic career.
Winter Olympics on 12 News
The Winter Olympics are here! Watch some of our YouTube content featuring athletes and stories with unique Arizona connections. Subscribe to the 12 News YouTube channel for updates.