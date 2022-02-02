Mikaela Shiffrin competes in her first-ever Olympics super-G. Here's how she did.

Mikaela Shiffrin just competed in an event she's never tried at a Winter Olympics.

Mikaela Shiffrin completed the super-G at the Beijing Olympics on Friday (Thursday night in the U.S.) in a time way out of medal contention — but for the first time in three races at the 2022 Games, she made it across the finish line.

The two-time Olympic Alpine gold medalist crossed the line at the bottom of a course known as The Rock in an unofficial time of 1 minute, 14.30 seconds. That left the 26-year-old American more than a half-second behind early leader Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland.

That put Shiffrin in eighth place after only 11 of the 44 entrants had taken their turns down the slope.

Shiffrin never had entered a super-G at an Olympics before, although she did win a gold in the event at the 2019 world championship and a bronze at last year’s worlds.

She failed to finish her opening run in the two-run events that preceded the super-G in Beijing: the giant slalom and the slalom. She has won both at past Olympics.

Shiffrin is also expected to compete in the alpine combined, which is one downhill run and one slalom run, and may take part in the team slalom event. She may also ski in Monday's dowhill, but it wasn't certain.

The competition is expected to continue until about 11 p.m. EST. This story will be updated.