Mercury watch party set for U.S. women's basketball as Taurasi hopes to make Olympic history

Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird could make history in the women's gold medal match by being the first basketball players to have five gold medals.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury is hosting an Olympic watch party as three Mercury players have the chance to win big in the women's basketball gold medal match Saturday evening.

Season ticket members are invited to the watch party, which will be held at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Doors will open at 7 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. tip off.

The U.S. women's team is looking to win their seventh straight Olympic gold medal during the match against Japan. Mercury guard Diana Taurasi could potentially make history with her U.S.A teammate, Sue Bird, as the two could become the first basketball athletes to ever win five Olympic gold medals.

Mercury center, Brittney Griner, who had two double-doubles during the Tokyo Games, and guard Skylar Diggins-Smith will also be in the line-up.

During Thursday's match, Taurasi left the game midway through the third quarter grimacing and appearing to rub her left hip after a collision. U.S. trainer Ed Ryan was talking with Taurasi when she went to the bench and she didn't return.

