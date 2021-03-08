Meet Scottsdale's Brighton Zeuner, Olympic skateboarder set to compete Tuesday evening

TOKYO, Japan — The Scottsdale-born and California-raised Brighton Zeuner will be making her Olympic debut in the women's skateboard park Tuesday evening.
Zeuner will compete in the preliminary round at 5 p.m. MST Tuesday.
Though her first time on the Olympic stage, the skateboarder is no stranger to winning big.
Zeuner, 17, became the youngest gold medalist at the X Games in 2017 when she won the women's skateboard park just one day after her 13th birthday. She also won silver at the X Games the next year.
If she advances in the prelims, Zeuner could have a chance to bring home an Olympic medal in the final round at 8:30 p.m. MST Tuesday.
Zeuner said she has an intense training schedule that starts at 7:30 a.m., five to six days a week. One training method she practicing is meditation. She said she practices with her dad, although she's far from mastering the art.
Zeuner's interest in skateboarding started when she was just 4-years-old and grew the more she started competing and winning. Zeuner said since the 2018 Winter Olympics, she imagined herself representing her country while standing on the winner's podium.
