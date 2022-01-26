'A shining star': Grandma Betty in Casa Grande excited to watch granddaughter in Winter Olympics

Arizona is home to some Olympic athletes' family members, like Jessie Diggins' grandma, Betty Santa who lives in Casa Grande.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — Betty Santa who lives in Casa Grande will be tuning into something very special in February -- the Winter Olympics where her granddaughter will be competing.

Jessie Diggins is a cross-country ski racer and gold medalist who is in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics. She competed in Pyeongchang in 2018.

"She's busy training and she works hard every day, not just for her sport but she works hard to be a good person and a good teammate," Betty said.

Diggins has spent time in Arizona enjoying the outdoors.

"When I was out last in Arizona, it was spring break and it was more hiking and some running but more an appreciation of nature," Diggins told 12 News. "Meanwhile, I went out this morning with my team in Stratton, Vermont and did really hard intervals, got really sweaty and it was really painful, I'm heading to the gym this afternoon, still training just as hard and have my nose pressed to the grindstone but I love that."

That training paid off. Last year, she won the "Tour de Ski" which is six races in three countries, a first-ever for an American – and grandma Betty watched it all from her home in Casa Grande.

The pandemic, unfortunately, caused cancellations for multiple World Cup Competitions and grandma Betty's plans to go to Beijing to watch Diggins compete.

"I'm so excited, I wish we could've gone but you things happen, of course, but Jessie, her hard work and perseverance has made her a shining star!" Betty said.

The Winter Olympics kick off Feb. 3, just three months before Diggins ties the knot in Minnesota to her longtime boyfriend Wade.

"We decided to have the wedding in the spring after the Olympics so I can go full focus on one thing and then full party mode when it comes time for our wedding," Diggins said.

"I want to inspire the next generation to work hard... and take good care of their mental health."



Cross-country skiing Olympic champion Jessie Diggins 🇺🇸 reveals how she deals with the ups and downs that come with elite sport. ⛷️@jessdiggs @usskiteam @FISCrossCountry — Olympics (@Olympics) January 5, 2022