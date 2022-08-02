Jessie Diggins talks eating disorder after winning historic Olympic medal; social media offers support

After making Olympic history and winning bronze, Jessie Diggins said she only made it to Beijing by getting help for her disordered eating.

BEIJING, China — Jessie Diggins can be called many things. Intense, motivated and dedicated are just some of the ways the cross-country skier has described herself.

And after she became the first woman ever to win a medal for the U.S. in the individual cross-country sprint at the Winter Olympics, she can be called a record-setter.

But Diggins can also be called brave.

In an interview with the "Today Show", Diggins discussed how far she's come with her battle with disordered eating and how getting help is the bravest thing a person can do.

"The only reason I'm here today competing, winning medals, but more importantly, that I'm happy and that I'm healthy is because I got help," Diggins said on the "Today Show." "...I think asking for help is the bravest thing you could ever do so it's so important for me to share that that's the reason I'm here today."

Supporters on social media rallied behind Diggins, offering encouragement for the Olympic medalist.

Kudos to @NBCSports and Jessie Diggins for addressing her history of disordered eating in a frank and healthy way (including her initial treatment resistance, combining recovery with Olympic training, and her family’s struggle to support her health and her dreams simultaneously.) — Justin (Taylor’s Version) (@TheFastJD) February 5, 2022

tw/ disordered eating



Just watched some really inspiring nbc fluff on Jessie Diggins and her process surviving and thriving from her eating disorder and now I'm uwu — Ri4A #BLM free Palestine 莫忘六四 (@yunawasrobbed14) February 5, 2022

me watching Jessie Diggins win olympic bronze https://t.co/VN9R0pOrlQ — jenna (@JennaMacnut) February 8, 2022

Diggins made history at the Olympics for the second time when she won the bronze medal in the women's individual cross-country sprint.

In the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Diggins became the first person to win Olympic gold medal for the United States in cross-country skiing.

"I think it's so important for me to share all of my story, the ups and downs because I really think that we need to see heroes on TV who are vulnerable, who are imperfect because I nearly tore myself apart trying to be perfect"

