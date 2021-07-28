Jade Carey receives support from 1996 gold medalist Amanda Borden

Phoenix native Jade Carey received support after taking Simone Biles position in women's gymnastics.

TOKYO, Japan — Phoenix-native Jade Carey will be filling Team USA superstar Simone Biles' position in the finals for the Tokyo Olympics.

Carey is 21-years-old and attended Mountain Ridge High School in Glendale.

She trains at Arizona Sunray's Gym in Arcadia with her dad as her coach.

Biles dropped out for mental health reasons and will no longer be competing in this year's Olympics.

Olympic gymnast Amanda Borden, who won a gold medal at the 1996 Olympic games in Atlanta spoke to 12 News on Wednesday and supported Biles' decision.

Borden also said that she was optimistic for Team USA's future.

"Anyone that knows anything about gymnastics, if you're not there or you feel like you don't know where you are, in the air doing two flips three twist she's making the right call to be safe and I think that anybody that understands or sport supports that," Borden said.

Speaking on the pressure, Borden admitted that it can be hard to handle the additional pressure at the Olympics.

Borden's advice to Team USA was to stay focused, relax and enjoy the moment.

Not only will Carey take Biles' position in the finals, but she will be competing for individual, vault and floor exercises.

Team USA will compete again Thursday, July 29 at 3:50 a.m. Arizona time.