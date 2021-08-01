Jade Carey of Phoenix places 8th in Olympic vaults

The Phoenix native was favored to win a medal but mistepped causing an error in her vault performance.

TOKYO, Japan — Phoenix Olympian Jade Carey entered the women's gymnastics vault finals heavily favored to win a medal on Sunday.

However, Carey had an uncharacteristic error on the run up to her first vault.

She stutter stepped before doing a round-off onto the springboard and couldn't get enough height to safely complete the Cheng.

She successfully performed an Amanar as her second vault, but the average scores resulted in her placing eighth.

Carey's teammate and fellow Arizonian, MyKayla Skinner placed second in the same event, bringing home the silver medal for the U.S.

The gymnast does have one more chance to medal in Tokyo.

Carey will represent team U.S.A as the only American to compete in the women's floor exercise finals on Monday. The event takes place at 1:45 a.m. MST.

Carey placed 8th in the individual all-around competition on Thursday.

She had a strong start in her first-ever Olympic all-around competition, getting high scores in both the vault and uneven bars that placed her in the top three.

However, Carey met difficulty when it came to the beam event after she lost her balance and fell off while attempting a handspring layout step-out layout step-out combination series. A score of 11.533 took her out of overall medal consideration.

Carey's overall score was 54.199.

