Is curve #13 cursed on the Olympic luge course?

Athletes sliding down the Olympic luge course seem to have trouble navigating the track's 13th curve.

BEIJING, China — Athletes sliding down the Olympic luge track in Beijing seem to be having trouble getting around the course's 13th curve.

The tricky spot has tripped up multiple sledders competing at the Yanqing venue, prompting some to wonder whether the curve is too difficult to navigate.

Team USA luge racer Emily Sweeney lost control and flipped at the 13th curve during a run on Monday.

“It’s a tough spot,” Sweeney said in a statement released by Team USA. “You have to come outright. If you’re not correct coming out, the track dips away and then you’re weightless a little bit and so if you’re crooked a little bit in your sled, or if you’re not in a great spot, it’ll get you.”

Luge racers from Austria and Germany also struggled to get around the curve.

The slopey part of the track that's been so strenuous for sledders has earned the name "Dragon's Tail" by Olympics followers online.

If you're tuning in for this final #luge run, here's the track map. The women are starting just next next to Curve 2 on that second start ramp



Most of the trouble have been out of Curve 13. "14 & 15" are kind of a bendaway straight, but with some banking#olympics #beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/5nWg0reU5W — Ken Childs (@TheKenChilds) February 8, 2022

The Dragon's Tail is really causing problems for the women luge athletes



Half of them are crossing the line off their sleds after overturning — Michael (@ebelog) February 8, 2022

Curve 13 is ending folks in the Luge. #WinterOlympics — xirclebox (@xirclebox) February 8, 2022

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.