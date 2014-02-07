x
Iran’s only male athlete 1st confirmed doping case of Olympic Games

The skier tested positive for an anabolic steroid in the first confirmed doping case at the Games.
Feb 7, 2014; Sochi, RUSSIA; Islamic Republic of Iran flag bearer Hossein Saveh Shemshaki leads his country's Olympic team onto the stage during the opening ceremony for the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Fisht Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

BEIJING, China — Iran’s only male athlete at the Beijing Olympics has tested positive for an anabolic steroid in the first confirmed doping case at the Games.

The International Testing Agency says Alpine skier Hossein Saveh Shemshaki failed a drug test on Monday in Beijing, before competing.

He is provisionally suspended and cannot compete at what was to be his third Olympics.

The 36-year-old raced in slalom and giant slalom at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and four years later at Sochi. He carried Iran’s flag at the opening ceremony in Sochi.

He can appeal against his provisional ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Beijing.

