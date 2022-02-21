Hockey program run by Arizona Olympian giving girls opportunity to excel on the ice

The Coyotes Community Ice Center is the home of the Arizona Kachinas, an all-girls hockey club based in the desert.

MESA, Ariz. — Until very recently, all girl developmental ice hockey teams were just a dream in the desert. But today, an Arizona Olympian has made that dream a reality for dozens of young athletes.

The Coyotes Community Ice Center is the home of the Arizona Kachinas, an all-girls hockey club based in the desert. Daphne Thomas wears number 26 with her Kachinas team.

“Ever since I was four, hockey has been my little buddy," Thomas said.

By second grade, Thomas was given an opportunity dozens of Arizona girls before her wish they would have had; a chance to play ice hockey.

“I’ve always wanted to play sports," Thomas said. "My mom did street hockey when she was a little kid, so I just want to carry on the tradition."

Even local adults like Olympic ice hockey player, Lyndsey Fry, shared the same thought.

“When I fell in love with the sport, when I watched the Mighty Ducks movies as this 5-year-old kid, there was really no way for me to play girl’s hockey," Fry said. "There just weren’t enough of us.”

But as of 2019, plenty of spots have opened up on the ice for girls like Thomas.

“I’ve always had a passion for going fast," Thomas said. "Just, having a team to support me when I needed it.”

The Kachinas program is the creation of Fry and a team of people who also want to see more girls play hockey.

“We figured if we could create the best program possible and create a development model from top to bottom, then we could do something special and it’s been really cool to see how it’s grown," Fry said.

Fry, an Olympian who grew up playing hockey in the Valley and then for the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team in the 2014 Winter Games, said there are about 250 girls in the Kachinas program now. And it's growing.

“You can have a little girl come into hockey at 6 years old and have the opportunity to play every level that she can possibly play, go on to college,” Fry said.

It's a track Thomas has her eyes on too.

“Being an official Kachina, like a teenager Kachina,” Thomas said.

The Kachinas have summer programs coming up, for girls looking to join a team.

12 Sports on YouTube