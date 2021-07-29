x
Olympics

Phoenix Suns, Mercury stars hit the court: Here's when Arizona Olympians will compete from July 29-31

There are several athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympic Games with ties to Arizona. Here's when the next time they will compete and how you can watch.

TOKYO, Japan — Arizona has been called home to more than a dozen athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Our athletes compete in a range of events from Olympic staples like gymnastics and track to newer competitions like BMX racing and skateboarding.

Here are the upcoming events to watch as our homegrown athletes try to capture gold in the Games. 

Meet the Arizona athletes and follow their journey through the Olympic Games here: Medals, heartbreaks and more: Keep up with the Olympic athletes from Arizona

See the full list of scheduled events for the entire Olympics here.

Thursday 7/29

Corden Sharrah, BMX   

Hometown: Phoenix 

@ 5:00 PM PT

Watch: BMX Men's Racing Semifinals 

Corben Sharrah #24 competes during the USA Olympic Trials for BMX held at the Olympic Training Center on June 11, 2016 in Chula Vista, California.

Friday 7/30

Jamie Westbrook, Baseball

Hometown: Gilbert 

Vs. Isreal 

@ 2:00 AM PT

Watch: Baseball Opening Round, Game 4

Credit: AP
Arizona Diamondbacks' Jamie Westbrook, left, is tagged out by Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Jake Hager, right, after getting caught between second and third base in the eighth inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 8, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Basketball

Arizona Connection: Phoenix Mercury 

Vs. Japan 

@ 12:40 AM PT

Watch: Women's Basketball Group B

Credit: AP
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner, left, watches practice with teammate Diana Taurasi on Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Phoenix. Griner, the 2017 WNBA scoring champion, is back from Russia and ready her upcoming season with the Mercury.(AP Photo/Matt York)

Julie Ertz, Soccer

Hometown: Mesa

Vs. Netherlands  

@ 3:00 AM PT

Watch: Women's Soccer Quarter Finals  

Credit: AP
United States midfielder Julie Ertz (8) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup soccer match against Spain Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Harrison, N.J. The United States won 1-0. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Sarah Sponcil, Beach Volleyball

Hometown: Phoenix 

Vs. Brazil

@ 4:00 PM PT

Watch: Women's Beach Volleyball Prelim

Credit: AP
United States' Sarah Sponcil takes a shot at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Brady Ellison, Archery

Hometown: Globe 

@ 6:00 PM PT

Watch: Men's Individuals 

Brady Ellison of the US shoots an arrow during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games men's competition against Libya's Ali Elghrari at the Sambodromo archery venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 9, 2016.

Saturday 7/31

Devin Booker, Basketball 

Arizona Connection: Phoenix Suns guard 

Vs. Czech Republic  

@ 4:00 AM PT

Watch: Men's Basketball Preliminary Group A

Credit: AP
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (15) drives to the basket during men's basketball preliminary round game against Iran at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics are here! Watch some of our content featuring athletes and stories with unique Arizona connections.

