Gold within reach for Phoenix basketball pros Booker, Griner, Taurasi: Here's how to watch Arizona Olympians compete live from Aug. 5-7

Four Phoenix basketball stars and a baseball pro from the Valley are close to capturing gold for Team USA. Here's how to watch!

PHOENIX — Arizona has been called home to more than a dozen athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Our athletes are competing in a range of events from Olympic staples like gymnastics and track to newer competitions like BMX racing and skateboarding.

Here are the upcoming events to watch as our homegrown athletes try to capture gold in the Games.

Meet the Arizona athletes and follow their journey through the Olympic Games here: Medals, heartbreaks and more: Keep up with the Olympic athletes from Arizona

Thursday 8/5

Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Basketball

Arizona Connection: Phoenix Mercury

Vs. Serbia

@ 9:40 PM PT

Friday 8/6

Aliphine Tuliamuk, Marathon

Residence: Flagstaff

@ 3:00 PM PT

Devin Booker, Basketball

Arizona Connection: Phoenix Suns guard

Vs. France

@ 7:30 PM PT

Saturday 8/7

Jamie Westbrook, Baseball

Hometown: Gilbert

Vs.Japan

@ 3:00 AM PT

Tokyo Olympics