Olympics

Gold within reach for Phoenix basketball pros Booker, Griner, Taurasi: Here's how to watch Arizona Olympians compete live from Aug. 5-7

Four Phoenix basketball stars and a baseball pro from the Valley are close to capturing gold for Team USA. Here's how to watch!

PHOENIX — Arizona has been called home to more than a dozen athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Our athletes are competing in a range of events from Olympic staples like gymnastics and track to newer competitions like BMX racing and skateboarding.

Here are the upcoming events to watch as our homegrown athletes try to capture gold in the Games. 

Meet the Arizona athletes and follow their journey through the Olympic Games here: Medals, heartbreaks and more: Keep up with the Olympic athletes from Arizona

See the full list of scheduled events for the entire Olympics here.

Thursday 8/5

Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Basketball

Arizona Connection: Phoenix Mercury

Vs. Serbia  

@ 9:40 PM PT

WATCH: Women's Basketball Semifinal

Credit: AP
United States's Brittney Griner (15) flexes her muscle after making a basket during a women's basketball quarterfinal round game against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

RELATED: Mercury's Brittney Griner dominates as U.S. women's basketball advances to Olympic semifinals

Friday 8/6

Aliphine Tuliamuk, Marathon

Residence: Flagstaff

@ 3:00 PM PT

WATCH: Women's Marathon 

Credit: AP
Dartmouth's Abbey D'Angostino, middle, leads Oregon's Jordan Hasay, right, and Wichita State's Aliphine Tuliamuk-Bolton on her way to winning the women's 5,000 meters during the NCAA outdoor track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Friday, June 7, 2013. D'Angostino won, Hasay took second and Tuliamuk-Bolton finished fourth. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)

RELATED: Olympic marathon runner hopes to bring infant daughter to Tokyo

Devin Booker, Basketball 

Arizona Connection: Phoenix Suns guard 

Vs. France   

@ 7:30 PM PT

WATCH: Men's Gold Medal Game

Credit: AP
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (15), center, steals the ball from Iran's Behnam Yakhchalidehkordi (88), left, during men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

RELATED: Suns' Devin Booker shines on the court during Olympic basketball win over Australia

Saturday 8/7

Jamie Westbrook, Baseball

Hometown: Gilbert 

Vs.Japan

@ 3:00 AM PT

WATCH: Gold Medal Game 

Credit: AP
United States' Jamie Westbrook reacts after scoring on a double by Eddy Alvarez in the sevenths inning of a baseball game against Israel at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics are here! Watch some of our content featuring athletes and stories with unique Arizona connections on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

