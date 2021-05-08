Gold within reach for Phoenix basketball pros Booker, Griner, Taurasi: Here's how to watch Arizona Olympians compete live from Aug. 5-7

PHOENIX — Arizona has been called home to more than a dozen athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics this year.
Our athletes are competing in a range of events from Olympic staples like gymnastics and track to newer competitions like BMX racing and skateboarding.
Here are the upcoming events to watch as our homegrown athletes try to capture gold in the Games.
Thursday 8/5
Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Basketball
Arizona Connection: Phoenix Mercury
Vs. Serbia
@ 9:40 PM PT
WATCH: Women's Basketball Semifinal
RELATED: Mercury's Brittney Griner dominates as U.S. women's basketball advances to Olympic semifinals
Friday 8/6
Aliphine Tuliamuk, Marathon
Residence: Flagstaff
@ 3:00 PM PT
WATCH: Women's Marathon
Devin Booker, Basketball
Arizona Connection: Phoenix Suns guard
Vs. France
@ 7:30 PM PT
WATCH: Men's Gold Medal Game
Saturday 8/7
Jamie Westbrook, Baseball
Hometown: Gilbert
Vs.Japan
@ 3:00 AM PT
WATCH: Gold Medal Game
