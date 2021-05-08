Former Basha HS star Jamie Westbrook, Team USA baseball advance to gold medal game after win over South Korea

Westbrook came through for Team USA extending the lead with a monster hit down the left-field line in the team's 7-2 win over defending champion South Korea.

PHOENIX — The United States baseball team, including Valley native Jamie Westbrook, is headed to the gold medal game after taking down defending champion South Korea 7-2 on Thursday night.

The Americans scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and South Korea was not able to catch up.

Westbrook, who was born in Gilbert and was a standout at Basha High School in Chandler, came through for Team USA extending the lead with a monster hit down the left-field line.

The former Arizona Diamondbacks player and Team USA will go for gold against Japan on Saturday at 3 a.m. If you want to catch any of the game action, WATCH HERE.

Team USA lost 7-6 to host nation Japan in extra innings earlier in the Olympics and were left no room for error as they played their way to the gold medal final.

Westbrook is a career .283 hitter in the minors with over 800 games played.

Westbrook has a lengthy history with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was drafted by the team back in 2013 during the fifth round. He played as a shortstop, a second baseman, and a left fielder in the team's minor leagues up until 2019.

Westbrook then joined the Milwaukee Brewers organization in Jan. 2020.

