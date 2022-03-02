Friday Olympics livestreams: Mixed team snowboardcross debuts

The exciting mixed team snowboardcross makes is Olympic debut Friday. Plus the U.S. and Canada face off in men’s hockey action.

BEIJING, China — Mixed team snowboardcross makes its debut at the Winter Olympics Friday.

Teams consist of one man and one woman. The men race against each other first. The time difference is transferred to their teammates and the women come down in staggered order. The first one to cross the line wins.

The U.S. and Canada face off in men’s hockey preliminaries. Quarterfinals continue in the women’s competition.

On the ice, the short track speedskaters take on the men’s 500 meters and women’s 1,000 meters heats. On the long track, the men compete in the grueling 10,000 meters. That’s 25 laps around the track.

The U.S. women’s curling team faces China and the men wrap up the skeleton competition.

>> Bookmark 12news.com/olympics to stay up-to-date on all things Beijing Winter Olympics

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 10:00 p.m. MST Friday – 1:00 a.m. MST Saturday. Schedules may be subject to change due to weather and COVID-19 considerations. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

11:05 p.m. MST: Curling, Women's Round Robin

4:30: am MST: Day 7 Medal Ceremonies

5:05 a.m. MST: Curling, Men's Round Robin

12:00 p.m. MST NBC Daytime Coverage

6:00 p.m. MST NBC Primetime Coverage

6:05 p.m. MST: Curling, Women's Round Robin

11:05 p.m. MST: Curling, Men's Round Robin

Sports