Danielle O'Toole, former U of Arizona pitcher and Olympian will be seen in the fifth installment of 'Jackass' film.

ARIZONA, USA — Danielle O'Toole is known for her precise pitching, but now she could be known for nailing Ehren "Danger Ehren" McGhehey with a pitch for a movie.

In a recent tweet, O'Toole said it was her throwing a fast one to celebrate the "cup check" anniversary in the upcoming Johnny Knoxville film "Jackass Forever," which will be released Oct. 22.

O'Toole competed in the Toyko Olympics for Mexico's women's softball team, but before that, she was a part of the University of Arizona's softball team from 2015-17.

@realjknoxville This was one of the coolest things I’ve ever done. Thank you guys for letting me come out and celebrate the CUP CHECK anniversary in a big way. #JackassForever https://t.co/ayf4sLethd — Danielle O’Toole Trejo (@Oh_tooly3) July 23, 2021

to celebrate the 20th anniversary of @johnnyknoxville’s first series of “cup tests,” we decided to throw @dangerehren into harm’s way via the arm of olympic softball pitcher @oh_tooly3. #jackassforever pic.twitter.com/FmsiIHAFwU — jackass (@jackassworld) July 23, 2021

While attending U of A, she added many credentials to her name, such as All-Pac 12 (first team), Pac 12 All-Defensive Player, Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year and many more, according to U of A's website.

One of Toole's pitches in 2017 was clocked at 65 MPH, according to Fastpitcher.com

Now she can add being credited for a movie to her lengthy list of accomplishments.

Mexico was defeated in the Olympics by Canada 3-2 to capture a bronze medal.

