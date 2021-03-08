Former Nothern Arizona University athlete Brooke Anderson earn 10th place in Olympic hammer throw

The Northern Arizona University grad fouled on two of her three attempted hammer throws in the finals on Tuesday.

TOKYO, Japan — Brooke Andersen, a Northern Arizona University track and field alum, came in 10th place during the hammer throw finals of the Tokyo Olympics.

Andersen hit 72.16 meters in her first throw but fouled her next two attempted throws. Her final score was 72.16.

Poland's Anita Wlodarczyk won gold with an overall standing of 78.48. China's Zheng Wang brought covered 77.03 meters for a silver medal and Team Poland's Malwina Kopron held bronze finishing with 75.49 meters.

Andersen automatically advanced to the finals after her longest throw was 74 meters in the qualifying round on Saturday.

Andersen graduated from NAU in 2018 and a year later, she competed in the IAAF World Championships for hammer throwing and came in 10th.

This is the San Diego native's first Olympic experience.

