Figure skating, bobsled and Closing Ceremony | Weekend Olympics livestreams

BEIJING, China — And that’s a wrap! The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics comes to a close this weekend with the final medal events.
The U.S. has a shot at a couple more medals in the two-woman bobsled with drivers Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor. Both won medals in the monobob. The men will wrap it up with four-man bobsled.
Figure skating concludes with the pairs free skate. And then, with the pressure off, it’s time for some fun with the exhibition gala. Medals will also be decided in men’s hockey, men’s and women’s curling and the men’s and women’s speed skating mass start.
Then on Sunday morning, the world says farewell to Beijing with the Closing Ceremony, which will be replayed in primetime.
Below are livestream links for all events being shown between Saturday and Sunday in the U.S. Times are subject to change due to weather. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com and on the NBC Sports App. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.
Friday night
11 p.m. Arizona time: Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s 50km freestyle
11:05 p.m. Arizona time: Curling, Men's Gold Medal Game
Saturday
Midnight Arizona time: Speed Skating, Men's and Women's Mass Start
2 a.m. Arizona time: Biathlon, Women’s Mass Start 12.5km
3:30 a.m. Arizona time: Figure Skating, Pairs Free Skate
4:30 a.m. Arizona time: Day 15 Medal Ceremonies
5 a.m. Arizona time: Bobsled, 2-Woman Heats 3 and 4
5:05 a.m. Arizona time: Curling, Women's Bronze Medal Game
12:30 p.m. Arizona time: NBC Daytime Coverage
6 p.m. Arizona time: NBC Primetime Coverage
6:10 a.m. Arizona time: Hockey, Men’s Bronze Medal Game
6:05 p.m. Arizona time: Curling, Women's Gold Medal Game
6:30 p.m. Arizona time: Bobsled, 4-Man Heats 3 and 4
9 p.m. Arizona time: Figure Skating, Gala Exhibition Skating Showcase
9:10 p.m. Arizona time: Hockey, Men’s Gold Medal Game
11:30 p.m. Arizona time: Cross-Country Skiing, Women’s 30km freestyle
Sunday
5 a.m. Arizona time: Closing Ceremony
Noon Arizona time: NBC Daytime Coverage
6 p.m. Arizona time: NBC Primetime (Closing Ceremony)
