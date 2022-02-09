'All negative!': Elana Meyers Taylor confirms her family is out of COVID isolation

The World Cup champion bobsledder and her family were placed in isolation after she tested positive for coronavirus when she landed at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

BEIJING, China — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

A Team USA Olympian and World Cup champion with Arizona ties announced her family is officially out of COVID-19 isolation at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Elana Meyers Taylor was put into COVID isolation after she tested positive for the virus on Feb. 1 when she landed in China for the games. Her family, including her husband, son, and father, also had to isolate.

Taylor was released from COVID isolation on Feb. 5 after two negative tests for the virus. She was posting updates on her family's journey through her social media accounts.

She tweeted out early Wednesday morning that they all tested negative for the virus and will be able to rejoin her as she competes in the bobsled and monobob.

ALL NEGATIVE!!! My family is out of isolation tonight!!!!! — Elana Meyers Taylor OLY (@eamslider24) February 9, 2022

Taylor and her family looked like they were isolated in different areas, as one of her posts shows her video calling her son.

But now, all four will be reunited, just in time for Taylor's upcoming races, Stay with 12 News for the latest bobsled, monobob and other Winter Olympic events.

Winter Olympics in Beijing

The Beijing Olympics are here! Watch the stories of athletes with an Arizona connection right here on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.