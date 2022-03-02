Elana Meyers Taylor auctioning Olympic Opening Ceremony jacket to support charity

The Olympian announced on Twitter Friday that she would be raising money for the National Down Syndrome Society by auctioning off her opening ceremony jacket.

BEIJING, China — Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor is auctioning off her one-of-a-kind Olympic Opening Ceremony jacket to benefit a very special cause.

Auctioning off my @TeamUSA Opening Ceremony Jacket for all proceeds to go to @NDSS - be on the look out for the auction! @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/WQkOideWrO — Elana Meyers Taylor OLY (@eamslider24) February 4, 2022

According to the Team USA website, the three-time Olympic medalist and two-time women’s bobsled world champion is passionate about bringing awareness to Down syndrome. Her son Nico was born on February 22, 2020, and was diagnosed with Down syndrome shortly after his birth.

Meyers Taylor was elected to be flag bearer for Team USA, but will miss the event after testing positive for COVID-19.

Meyers Taylor said she has been quarantining in an isolation hotel in Beijing.

Meyers Taylor won an Olympic bronze medal as a brakewoman at the 2010 Winter Games and then won two silver medals at the 2014 and 2018 Olympic Winter Games and has trained here in Arizona at Altis.

Meyers Taylor is a two-time women’s bobsled world and overall World Cup champion. Though this will be Meyers Taylors’ fourth Olympics, it will be her first as a mom after giving birth to her son, Nico, in 2020. Her husband, Nic Taylor was named an alternate on the men’s team.

