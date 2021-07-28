Devine Booker second-highest scorer in Team USA Olympic win against Iran

Suns' Devin Booker was the second-highest score leader in the U.S. blowout win over Iran.

SAITAMA, Japan — Team USA men's basketball is finally looking like themselves after they dominated Iran with a 120-66 point win in the preliminary round, securing the team's first Olympic win in Tokyo.

It just so happens that Phoenix Suns' own Devin Booker majorly helped lead the way.

Booker, who was a starter during Tuesday's game, was the second-leading scorer with 16 points. Damien Lillard, of the Portland Trail Blazers, led with 21 points.

Booker shot 67% from the field, had four rebounds and three steals. He even made a two-hand dunk at one point.

"It's honestly an honor to be able to represent this country and put on the uniform many greats have worn before me... the opportunity that we had a week ago will never go away," Booker said of losing the NBA Finals during a media availability after the game.

"Even if we end up getting one later down the line, you look back at the one that you lost and say what it could have been. So it's something you have to learn from, have to build from, have to take in and use as motivation. It's not going to be easy to ever get the opportunity to be there again but that's part of the journey, part of the process."

The Suns lost the NBA Championship to the Milwaukee Bucks after making a historic playoff season run. The championship was played exactly one week prior to Booker winning his first Olympic game

The U.S. made 19 three-pointers, taking back command in Tokyo after snapping their 25-game win streak in the Olympics in an 83-76 loss to France on Sunday.

Booker will compete again with the team Saturday morning at 5 a.m. MST when the U.S. men take on the Czech Republic. A win on Saturday would guarantee them a spot in the single-elimination quarterfinals.

Devin Booker leads U.S. men's to first Olympic basketball win 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Olympics