Devin Booker quiet in U.S. men's basketball second Tokyo win

Devin Booker's 5-point game on Saturday is in stark contrast to his 16-point, first Olympic win last week.

SAITAMA, Japan — In team U.S.A men's basketball's blowout win over the Czech Republic, Phoenix Suns' guard Devin Booker made little noise.

While the U.S. put up 119 points against the Czech Republic's 84, Booker only contributed five of those points, a stark contrast to last week's game when Booker was the second leading scorer.

Booker fouled out with less than seven minutes left in the game after he gained five personal fouls.

Booker, who started for the team but played less than 10 minutes, was one-of-three from the field and made two of his free throws. He also recorded three turnovers.

Last week, Booker made headlines after he solidified his first ever Olympic win with a 16-point game and even a two-handed dunk.

The game started out slow for team U.S.A but that quickly turned around with a boost from Kevin Durant, who in the second quarter hit a three-pointer to surpass Carmelo Anthony and become the all-time leading U.S. scorer for men's basketball at the Olympics. Durant finished with 23 points.

The guys will now prepare for their quarterfinal contest on Monday night or Tuesday morning against a team to be determined.

