Olympics

Flagstaff Olympian races for gold, Booker and Team USA take on France in medal matchup: How to watch Arizonans compete in Tokyo from Aug. 6-7

It's marathon runner Aliphine Tuliamuk's time to shine. Plus, Suns Devin Booker and Team USA will face off against France for the gold medal in men's basketball.

PHOENIX — Arizona has been called home to more than a dozen athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Our athletes are competing in a range of events from Olympic staples like gymnastics and track to newer competitions like BMX racing and skateboarding.

Here are the upcoming events to watch as our homegrown athletes try to capture gold in the Games. 

Meet the Arizona athletes and follow their journey through the Olympic Games here: Medals, heartbreaks and more: Keep up with the Olympic athletes from Arizona

See the full list of scheduled events for the entire Olympics here.

Friday 8/6

Aliphine Tuliamuk, Marathon

Residence: Flagstaff

@ 3:00 PM PT

WATCH: Women's Marathon 

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, first place finisher Aliphine Tuliamuk leads second place finisher Molly Seidel to the finish in the U.S. Olympic marathon trials in Atlanta. Tuliamuk will have company in Tokyo with her baby, Zoe, allowed to travel with her. The original plan was to start a family after the Tokyo Olympics. But when the Summer Games were postponed by the pandemic, the 32-year-old Tuliamuk and her fiance, Tim Gannon, decided not to wait. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

Devin Booker, Basketball 

Arizona Connection: Phoenix Suns guard 

Vs. France   

@ 7:30 PM PT

WATCH: Men's Gold Medal Game

MORE: When, how to watch Devin Booker, US in Olympic men's basketball gold medal game

Credit: AP
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (15) dunks the ball ahead of Iran's Mohammadsamad Nik Khahbahrami (14) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via AP)

RELATED: Suns' Devin Booker shines on the court during Olympic basketball win over Australia

Saturday 8/7

Jamie Westbrook, Baseball

Hometown: Gilbert 

Vs.Japan

@ 3:00 AM PT

WATCH: Gold Medal Game 

Credit: AP
United States' Jamie Westbrook (12) swings while on deck during a baseball game against South Korea at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

RELATED: Former Basha HS star Jamie Westbrook, Team USA baseball advance to gold medal game after win over South Korea

Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Basketball

Arizona Connection: Phoenix Mercury

Vs. Japan  

@ 7:30 PM PT

WATCH: Women's Basketball Gold Medal Game

Credit: AP
United States's Brittney Griner (15) flexes her muscle after making a basket during a women's basketball quarterfinal round game against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

RELATED: US women's basketball, including 3 Phoenix Mercury stars, heading to gold medal game after defeating Serbia

Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics are here! Watch some of our content featuring athletes and stories with unique Arizona connections on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

   

