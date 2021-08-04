Tucson Olympian Delaney Schnell diving towards another medal in Tokyo

Schnell, a UArizona diver, is headed towards a medal in women's 10m platform diving after getting the third-highest preliminary score.

TOKYO, Japan — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

Tucson’s medal-winning Olympian Delaney Schnell earned another career-high moment during her first-ever Olympic Games Tuesday night, earning the third-highest score during the preliminaries of the women's 10-meter platform diving competition.

Schnell, who scored a 360.75, will now move on to the event's finals. There, she will most likely have to beat the scores of two Team China divers, Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan, who had preliminary scores of 390.70 and 364.45 respectively.

Catch the semifinals for the event Wednesday night at 6 p.m. MST.

Schnell, a diver who competed with UArizona's team, also made history last Monday after earning a silver medal in women's synchronized diving with teammate Jessica Parratto.

That medal was the first Team USA has ever won in the event.

A rivalry may be forming between Schnell and Chen, after Chen and her teammate, Zhang Jiaqi, were the pair who took home gold in the synchronized diving event.

Winning another medal would be an incredible start to Schnell's Olympic journey. At only 22 years old, Schnell has garnered career highlights such as:

Being a 2020 World Cup team member

Winning a bronze medal on the 10-meter platform at the 2019 World Championship Experience

Being a 2015 and 2019 Pan American Games team member

Earning two silver medals in the Junior Pan American competition.

