Olympics

Watch on Olympics primetime: Simone Biles on beam, track and field

Watch primetime on NBCOlympics.com or on 12 News (channel 12.1 or 12.2).

TOKYO, Japan — Welcome to day 11 of the Olympics!

NBC Olympics primetime coverage Tuesday on 12 News (NBC) will feature women's gymnastics beam finals and track and field. Coverage runs from 5-8:30  p.m.

The events shown during primetime are mostly replays from events late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

>> SPOILER ALERT: See how Simone did in the women's beam final

