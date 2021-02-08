Watch on Olympics primetime: Simone Biles on beam, track and field

TOKYO, Japan — Welcome to day 11 of the Olympics!
NBC Olympics primetime coverage Tuesday on 12 News (NBC) will feature women's gymnastics beam finals and track and field. Coverage runs from 5-8:30 p.m.
The events shown during primetime are mostly replays from events late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
>> SPOILER ALERT: See how Simone did in the women's beam final
Watch primetime on NBCOlympics.com or on 12 News (channel 12.1 or 12.2).
>> Bookmark 12news.com/olympics to stay up-to-date on all things Tokyo Olympics
Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics are here! Watch some of our YouTube content featuring athletes and stories with unique Arizona connections. Subscribe for updates.